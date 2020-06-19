Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,516.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,244 shares of company stock worth $14,495,543. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

