Robert W. Baird Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $49.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

