American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

AAL stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

