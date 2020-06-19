Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.71 and a 200 day moving average of $294.37. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

