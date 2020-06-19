Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after buying an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 671.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

SAFM stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.