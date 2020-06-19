Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $56.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.