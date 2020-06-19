Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

