Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 14,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,784,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $708,014,000 after buying an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $355.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

