Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,854,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $59.01.

