Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $29,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $183,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $79,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,795,676 shares of company stock worth $247,909,064.

Bill.com stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

