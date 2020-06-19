Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Davita worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Davita by 192.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Davita by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Davita by 165.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

