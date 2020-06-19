MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

