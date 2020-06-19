Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart

Earnings History and Estimates for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Davita Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Davita Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Westrock Co
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Westrock Co
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Lennar PT Raised to $68.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lennar PT Raised to $68.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $34,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $34,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 781,309 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 781,309 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report