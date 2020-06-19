Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

