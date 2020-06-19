Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 781,309 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.24.

Shares of FRT opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

