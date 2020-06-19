Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31,000 Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

