TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TIM Participacoes worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $15,722,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

