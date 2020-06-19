Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,042 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alteryx worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 85.7% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 45.0% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 25.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $160.78 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $162.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,215.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $4,260,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

