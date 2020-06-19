Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,499 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,896,000 after acquiring an additional 337,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $22,945,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 60.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 376,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 141,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $56.31 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

