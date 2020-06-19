Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 13,892 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.39% of Emcor Group worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after buying an additional 408,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,889,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 122,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

