Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $142,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,450 shares of company stock worth $16,400,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
