Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $142,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,450 shares of company stock worth $16,400,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

