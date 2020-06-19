Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

