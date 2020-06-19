Legal & General Group Plc Buys 187,019 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.34. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.