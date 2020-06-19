Legal & General Group Plc Buys 12,668 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $112.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.