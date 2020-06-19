First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of First American Financial worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after acquiring an additional 208,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

First American Financial stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

