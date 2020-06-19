Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

