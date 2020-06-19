Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Weibo worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

