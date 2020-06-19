Legal & General Group Plc Sells 150,591 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.35% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 495,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

