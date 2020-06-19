Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,032,000 after buying an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,244,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,667,000 after buying an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE HUBB opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

