Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,282,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

