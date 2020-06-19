Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of Eaton Vance worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

