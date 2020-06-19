Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.41% of East West Bancorp worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

EWBC opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

