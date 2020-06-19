Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Northwest Natural worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $3,686,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $57.07 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

