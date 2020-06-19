Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 645,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Mitek Systems worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,751,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 421,532 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 285,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

MITK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

