Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,395 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of SolarWinds worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 7.1% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.