Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 166,488 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.