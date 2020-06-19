Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,721 shares of company stock valued at $136,740,509 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

