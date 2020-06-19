Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 38,882 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amcor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,980,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 523,585 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,236,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 211,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,209.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.