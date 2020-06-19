Aviva PLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.49 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

