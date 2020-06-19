Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Heska worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heska by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heska by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65. Heska Corp has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,921,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.