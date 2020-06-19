U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $76.51 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

