APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $359,000 in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $229,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE ABM opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

