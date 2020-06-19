APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in PTC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $1,054,193. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

