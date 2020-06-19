APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,522,555 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

