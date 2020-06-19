Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.31 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

RCKT opened at $20.89 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

