Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,882 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of SNV opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.