Aviva PLC Sells 784 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cna Financial by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cna Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cna Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE CNA opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 303,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $9,446,873.80. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

