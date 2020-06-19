Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,064,000 after purchasing an additional 218,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $197.76 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

