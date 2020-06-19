APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

