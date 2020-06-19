APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 84.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,560 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NWL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

