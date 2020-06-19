Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NYSE:ATH opened at $34.47 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

